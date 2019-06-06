Effort to collect back taxes set to begin

The village of Huntsville is actively advising residents in a change to the municipality’s income tax collection agency.

Terri Lamb, with Village Tax Collections LLC, reported at a recent regular council meeting that more than 300 letters had recently been sent out to village residents informing them that local income taxes should be filed with Village Tax Collections, and not CCA.

It is important that taxpayers files their income taxes with the correct agency, as taxes filed with CCA are not being forwarded back to the village, but instead are being sent to other towns in the CCA system, council reports.

Lamb also brought to the village’s attention that several residents reportedly were not paying local income taxes because they were not aware they resided within the city limits.

Council intends to establish a board of review, which must include a village resident, to begin the necessary procedures to recoup back taxes owed to the village.

Council passed a resoluton to change the position of clerk into a fiscal officer position.

As part of its ongoing park beautification efforts, councilwoman Margaret Frazier reported that she is working with Richwood Bank of Huntsville to secure a donation that could be utilized as matching funds toward a Mary Rutan Foundation grant.

Council was also told that Honda Transmission Manufacturing’s Go volunteer team recently painted playground equipment, as well as the concession stands and benches, and also donated a few new swings to the village.

Honda Go volunteers paint playground equipment at the park in Huntsville during a recent volunteer event organized by the council. (PHOTO | VILLAGE OF HUNTSVILLE)