Scioto Ridge project should be running by the end of 2020

Wind turbines will be up in Hardin and Logan counties and generating electrical power by the end of 2020 under Innogy SE’s aggressive plans to generate about 600 megawatts with onshore wind turbines here and in New York.

Company officials with Innogy Renewables US LLC and Hardin County officials pose for a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday outside the McDonald Township Hall along State Route 67 southwest of Kenton. Construction of Scioto Ridge, a 75-turbine wind project, has begun with a schedule operational start by the end of 2020. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Wednesday, Innogy, a German company, and its American subsidiary Innogy Renewables US LLC, held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Scioto Ridge, the largest of the three industrial wind farms currently under development.

With at least 250 megawatts of annual generation coming from 75 turbines, Scioto Ridge is the largest project ever for Innogy, Chief Financial Officer Fabian Gaus said during the ceremony at McDonald Township Hall, 5302 State Route 67 in Hardin County.

Preliminary work on the $300 million investment has begun with a central station for connecting into the power grid.

But construction on the large bases, development of access drives and laying underground cable will begin soon, Project Manager Jason Dagger said.

The majority of the project is in McDonald Township south of S.R. 67. However, 15 will be in Taylor Creek Township and eight in Logan County’s Richland and Rushreek townships.

Turbines in Logan County will primarily be south of County Road 103 with Belle Center on the west and U.S. Route 68. One turbine will be on the county line slightly north of C.R. 103.

Dagger pointed out the project when complete will produce $2 million in local property tax revenues and $1 million in annual payments to more than 100 property owners.

Payments to landowners include turbine sites, access drives and underground cable easements, he said.

These payments will continue as long as the project exists and that could be decades, Dagger and Gaus noted.

