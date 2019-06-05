Art becomes healing balm

Mural-creating opportunity returns to city

LoCo Art mural: Andy Bellomo, right, works with local youths on the LoCo Art project to create a mural in 2015 that now decorates the exterior of the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center, 104 S. Madriver St. The Chicago artist returns to the area next week for a new mural opportunity in Bellefontaine. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

Uplifting ideas generated by area high schools youths this spring while working through a mental health-based curriculum are the driving force behind a public mural that will be installed next week along the west side of the Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave., to convey a message of hope, purpose, safety and connection to the community.

Work on the painted mural is set to begin Monday, June 10, and continues through Thursday, June 14, and several spots are still open and available for the 1 to 3 p.m. sessions for any interested children, teens and adults, LoCo Art Director Chris Westhoff said.

Interested individuals can contact Westhoff by e-mail at director@locoartspot.com .

“Andy Bellomo, who led the project for the ‘Dream Bigger’ mural on the exterior of the (Logan County) Juvenile Detention Center, will be returning to the area to help us with this new project,” the director said of the Chicago-based artist. “She has been wonderful to work with on previous projects and we’re excited to have her back. It always brings a great energy working with a guest artist and is a wonderful opportunity for our youths to interact with her.”

