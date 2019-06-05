Employment, education, enrollment stressed to high school graduates

Ohio Hi-Point Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith speaks at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce for a ceremonial employment signing day for five Ohio-Point seniors. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Letters of intent aren’t just for student-athletes anymore, as Logan County business leaders and school administrators emphasize the value of workforce development and highly-skilled trades to this year’s class of senior graduates.

School officials from the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, along with administrators from area districts recognized outgoing high school seniors throughout this graduation season who are set to begin successful vocational employment with public “signing days” alongside their future employers.

The initiative is one component of the “What’s Your E?” campaign spearheaded by school administrators and local business professionals, including the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

The “E” program helps students to find their “path beyond high school,” by way of employment, enlistment in the military, or enrollment in a post-secondary institution of continuing education.

A May 20 “signing day” staged by the Logan County chamber, and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recognized five such students that committed to, and in some cases were already working for, companies to continue and/or begin their careers after high school.

