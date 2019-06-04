Belle Center receives grant for gas station clean up

Belle Center is the latest Logan County village to receive a $250,000 grant to rehabilitate an abandoned gas station site.

Work could start soon to clean up the site of a former gas station at Main and State streets in Belle Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Both Belle Center and Lakeview have landed the grants through the efforts of Ohio Underground Storage Tank Community Improvement Corp. Ohio UST is a non-profit company that helps small towns access money left over from the Clean Ohio Revitalize funds.

Typically, gas stations were used for decades but abandoned without a complete cleanup of the site.

Sometimes tanks remain or oil and automotive fluids have seeped into the ground.

Belle Center Mayor Teresa Johnston said it was a three-year process to land the grant money for the property at Main and State streets.

“But we hung in for the three years,” she said. “I don’t think people realize it, but it is a huge deal to get it cleaned up.

“It’s been classified as a Class C site by the (Ohio Environmental Protection Agency) which means nobody can get a loan to buy it and redevelop it.”

