Special delivery

Surrogate mother took friendship to next level when delivering twins

Kristy Daniels, left, and Colleen Bodin are pictured in April with twins Chandler and Chase Daniels, who turned 5 in May. Bodin served as a surrogate for the Daniels’ family for the pregnancy with the twins. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Two very special fiveyear-olds registered for kindergarten this spring at Benjamin Logan Elementary School.

The story of how they came into the world was an experience for their family of friendship conquering heartache.

Chris and Kristy Daniels of Bellefontaine had two children, son, Carter and daughter, Georgia. But they felt their family was not yet complete.

Repeated miscarriages left them wracked with disappointment. Emotionally spent, they began exploring alternative options. This included having a surrogate mother carry their baby.

In February 2013, the Daniels’ story took an unexpected turn when Kristy’s friend, Colleen Bodin casually mentioned: “I’m thinking about becoming a surrogate.”

“This came from out of the blue,” Kristy remembers. Kristy hadn’t talked with Colleen much about the couple’s private desperation, and Colleen hadn’t previously shared her plans with Kristy. Colleen first considered serving as a surrogate after the birth of her and husband John’s third child, Brooks, now 7.

After talking with John, she approached her OB/GYN, Jay Meyer, M.D., about the possibility.

Dr. Meyer had also delivered the Bodins’ two other children at Mary Rutan Hospital, Winifred “Winnie”, now 11, and Charlotte “Lottie”, now 9.

She explained why she was interested in becoming a surrogate.

“I loved being pregnant, and I never had problems. I carried full term.”

In addition, Colleen had a relative who was having difficulty getting pregnant. Watching others struggle with pregnancy when carrying a baby was relatively easy for her, convinced Colleen to apply with a surrogacy agency.

Kristy mentioned Colleen’s intentions to her mother, who said, “God is telling you to ask her (to serve as her surrogate). There are not many people you could trust to do this. You just have to ask her to do this for you.”

