Big truck crash closes State Route 235

A stretch of State Route 235 was closed for well over an hour this morning following a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Routes 235 and 47. Witnesses at the scene reported an eastbound dump truck driver failed to yield at the intersection of S.R. 235 and crashed into the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer that was northbound on S.R. 235. Troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. Bellefontaine and DeGraff Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. Suspected minor injuries were reported. The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with cleanup of the roadway. A hazmat crew also responded to clean up diesel fuel spilled onto the road. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)