Downed tree cleanup

=Bill Siekierka, an employee with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, utilizes a chainsaw to begin cleanup of a large tree, as Dick McNabb cleans up debris today on state park grounds at the Moundwood boat ramp knocked down overnight Saturday by complex strong storms that blew through the Indian Lake area. Large trees that fell across Township Roads 99 and 95 also closed those roads for a time about 1 a.m. Sunday and trees were reported down in Huntsville as well. Lakeview Fire and EMS was dispatched to multiple reports of downed power lines. Power outages were also reported in the area of State Route 368 on the Indian Lake Isles. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)