Dragonfly offers local vineyard option

Connie and Ken Eichenauer’s four-acre field of dreams is more work than what most people in retirement or nearing retirement would want to take on.

Connie and Ken Eichenauer stand among their vines at Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, 710 W. Herr Road, south of West Liberty, which opened today. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

The acreage at 710 W. Herr Road south of West Liberty has hundreds of vines that need tending to produce four varieties of grapes suitable for making wine.

Originally, they intended to sell the grapes to other area other wineries.

“I thought it could be a way to subsidize our retirement a little,” retired school teacher Connie Eichenauer said. “It’s tons of work but we take a lot of pride in our vineyard.”

Their plans to simply be suppliers have changed as they now make and sell their own wines.

“We never, ever had a dream of opening a winery,” she said, “but Ken started to play around with wine making and our friends and family love the wine he makes.

“They told us we should sell it.” With today’s opening of Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, the Eichenauers are now officially in wine retailing business.

They offer both dry and sweet varieties of red and white wines of recent vintage. There are a few blends using their wine and wines from other producers.

Dragonfly is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is possible to schedule private parties by calling (937) 653-4377 or by sending a message via Dragonfly’s Facebook page.

Connie Eichenauer said customers can come in for tastings or buy a bottle for consumption at the vineyard or take it home. She will offer a limited food menu consisting of sandwiches and finger food plates.

