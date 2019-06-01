Summer movie series kicks off

Tate Schmittauer, a seasonal employee with the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, ties off a large inflatable projection screen Friday ahead of a showing of Planes Fire & Rescue at Mary Rutan Park. Friday was the first installment of the parks district’s summer movie series. Movies will be shown beginning at dusk every other Friday this summer, through Aug. 9. The June 14 movie is Space Jam, and begins at 9 p.m. Visit Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District on Facebook for more information, including a complete movie lineup. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)