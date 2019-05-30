County hopes to land state help for flood repairs

Logan County’s public entities will most likely be able to recoup money spent in response to the May 17 flash floods.

Flood-damaged debris is piled roadside as volunteers clean up around the village of West Liberty. (PHOTO | WEST LIBERTY FLOOD RELIEF)

County Emergency Management Agency Director Helen Norris said her early conversations with state EMA officials indicate there was enough damage to public roads, bridges, culverts and ditches for the county to qualify for state disaster relief program funds.

She explained the process and handed out forms Wednesday evening to trustees from Lake, Liberty, McArthur, Monroe, Pleasant and Union townships, and representatives from the villages of West Liberty and Valley Hi.

Her agency also has been working with Bellefontaine and Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman’s office to document damage and emergency responses to the flooding.

There was not enough damage to private residences to qualify for state or federal help, she noted.

Norris said public entities will need to document expenses incurred thus far for personnel and materials and estimates for repairs. Those documents must be submitted to the state by June 17.

State EMA officials will review the county’s request, determine if it meets requirement and forward it to Gov. Michael DeWine’s office for approval, she said.

At this point, Coleman’s office has identified $500,000 in damage from the floods, which is about three times the level needed to qualify for state relief.

Angel Payne, coordinator of the Logan County Solid Waste Management District, updated the group on disposal plans for debris and waste from the flooding.

“The (Logan County) commissioners declared an emergency for the county for the May 17 flood,” she said. “That enables us to use emergency funds to help with dumping fees.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!