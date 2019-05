An employee of Martin Painting & Coating Co. works to prepare the mast arm of a traffic light pole at Main Street and Auburn Avenue for a coat of paint. Bellefontaine City Engineer Tim Notestine manages the maintenance of the poles and uses the contractor on an as-needed basis. Typically, they work on one intersection at a time. The program extends the life of the poles and mast arms. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)