Zane Township’s holiday observance marks 79 years

Carol Dixon Moon was the grand marshal of the 79th annual Zane Township Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday.



MOON

A nearly lifelong resident of Zanesfield, she graduated form Logan Hills High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Urbana College. She taught 11 years in the Marysville School System and then became an owner of Tanger’s Furniture in Bellefontaine, where she worked until retirement.

She attends Union Chapel and Middleburg United Methodist churches, is a member of the Middleburg MRS Club and the Middleburg Garden Club and bowls in a Wednesday night league with school friends.

Shirley and Warren Wulff were selected the honored senior citizens.

They operate Creek Hill Horse Boarding Stable in Middleburg after retiring from Scotts Miracle Gro and GI Plastic Company, respectively. They have been married 53 years.

