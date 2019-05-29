Parking fines going up soon

A reprieve from $25 parking tickets is about to end nearly a year after the Bellefontaine City Council adopted the increased fine schedule.

Service-Safety Director David Henry said parking attendants have been using up $5 tickets. Those tickets have run out and new tickets with the higher fines have been ordered, he told council members at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tickets are issued when vehicles are parked too long in the two-hour limited spaces around the downtown or in spots reserved by monthly patrons.

Henry noted it is important to keep people from parking all day in one of the 272 street-side spaces as it benefits the downtown stores, restaurants, boutiques and studios.

There are 18 available parking spaces that can be rented by the month in municipal lots and 38 free parking spaces for daily use in a municipal lot at the southwest corner of Chillicothe Avenue and Canby Street.

“We’re likely to roll (the new tickets) out next week,” Henry said. “We wanted to let the public know it is on the way.”

