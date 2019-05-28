Soldiers’ sacrifices make holiday leisure possible

It is because of the sacrifice made by fallen soldiers that so many of the traditional Memorial Day activities can still be enjoyed today, speakers emphasized Monday during a parade and ceremony staged at the Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Ret. Capt. Vic Dodds offers a keynote speech Monday during Memorial Day observances. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Captain (Ret.) Vic Dodds, USN, paid tribute to “those who paid the ultimate price,” for our rights and freedoms.

He told a crowd of dozens of onlookers that those fallen servicemen and women, “were our friends whether we knew it or not because they died so that we can carry on the torch of freedom today.”

Those fallen heroes are best remembered not in the hustle and bustle of barbecues and baseball games, but in the still quiet moments found throughout the day, the former Naval aviator said.

“They our remembered in the emptiness,” Dodds said.

“They are remembered in the empty aisles of the grocery stores, and unoccupied pumps at the gas station because that’s where they should be today.”

“It’s been said that the greatest gift a man can give is to lay down his life for others,” Dodds said. “That ultimate price paid by those who died, and by the families that gave up sons and daughters allows us to keep on.”

Complete story and more area Memorial Day photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!