West Liberty-Salem graduates 78 with one from afar

There was an ocean and six times zones between Kayla Hudson and her 77 classmates on Sunday, but that didn’t keep the senior from virtually participating in Sunday’s commencement ceremonies for the West Liberty-Salem High School Class of 2019.

Autumn Brown holds a computer tablet which enabled Kayla Hudson to participate virtually in Sunday’s commencement ceremonies for the West Liberty-Salem High School Class of 2019. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

With the help of modern technology and classmate Autumn Brown who graciously held a computer tablet connected to the event, Hudson was able to watch the ceremonies amongst her classmates as she wraps up her school year abroad in Belgium.

She listened and even danced while the band played Aladdin and heard salutatorian Gabrielle Sue Hollar and valedictorians Sylvia McKena Floyd, Lauren Elizabeth Fowler, Kaylee Rae Harrison, Addalyn Renee Johnson, Sarah Josephine Painter and Cayden Dakota Whitman address the class.

Hollar set the tone for the addresses as she read Steve Maraboli’s poem Dare to Be. Floyd followed with her message daring her classmates to be optimistic knowing they have the ability to rise above challenges and maintain their happiness.

“Don’t allow yourself to be bossed by circumstances in your life,” she said.

Fowler dared the class to live a life free of apologies for who they are.

“You have a unique voice,” she said. “I dare you to be too much of something if that something is who you are.”

