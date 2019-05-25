Answering the call 24/7

National EMS week marked

A collection of volunteers are the first line of defense against some of the most serious emergencies in Logan County.

This group of selfless first responders received a week-long recognition for “National EMS Week,” which concludes today, but their dedication to the communities in which they serve are felt throughout the year.

Of the 13 fire and emergency medical services departments in Logan County, Bellefontaine Fire and EMS, Macochee Joint Ambulance District, Robinaugh EMS and the Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District are staffed with paid, full-time first responders.

The remaining rural agencies utilize a corps of dedicated, all-volunteer staff to respond to structure fires, medical emergencies and car crashes — some of the deadliest and most dangerous incidents that can occur.

Nearly every full-time volunteer first responder maintains full-time employment outside their responsibilities as a volunteer medic or firefighter, said David Reames, chief of the DeGraff Fire Department.

“Of the 18 volunteers in our department, better than half are active in the department, taking time away from their families to help others in service to their community,” he said.

“You never know when the tone drops, but when it does, it means someone needs help.”

Dispatches for volunteer departments alone will number in the thousands each year, and although calls for service remain steady, the number of volunteer first responders is falling, emergency personnel report. “There’s definitely a shortage of EMTs and paramedics,” said Deb Roberts, assistant chief with Rushcreek Fire and EMS.

“Everyone has a hectic lifestyle, working and with children involved in everything.

“All the departments reach out for interested people to volunteer.”

