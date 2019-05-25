BHS graduates urged to take control of their futures

William C. “Biff” Roberts said Friday evening during his commencement address to the Bellefontaine High School Class of 2019 that he remembered well some different thoughts and feelings that were floating through his mind when he was in their shoes 46 years ago.

The senior members of the Bellefontaine High School choir perform The Lord Bless You and Keep You at Friday’s graduation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The 1973 BHS graduate and retired Bellefontaine Parks and Recreation Department superintendent said during the 150th annual commencement program for the school that there were three main thoughts that stuck out from his own graduation.

“I remember thinking, ‘I hope the speaker doesn’t talk long.’ I was also elated to finish high school, but I was apprehensive about the future at the same time.

“I’ll try to keep this short for all of you, as I’m guessing that you’re also elated to be finishing high school. I also want to help to ease your fears about the future.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!