Repair work begins

Crews from the Logan County Highway Department began repairs Thursday to a bridge on Township Road 164 outside Pickrelltown.

EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH

This bridge was one of several local spans that sustained structural damage as a result of flash flooding that occurred overnight May 16 into the morning hours of May 17.

Pieces of the foundation washed away amidst raging flood waters that washed up tons of bedrock and hundreds of truckloads of corn stalks. As waters recede, highway crews continue to assess structural damage caused to the impacted bridges.

The area of southeastern Logan County was among the hardest areas hit, affecting bridges and roads in the area. About a mile away, a bridge on County Road 28 was damaged with portions of the road washed away.

Multiple rural roads remain closed

The following roadways and bridges remain closed to motorists as a result of damage and/or residual high water from last week’s flooding:

• County Road 28 in Monroe Township between Township Road 163 and County Road 29 collapsed as a result of the rain event, and remains closed to all traffic until further notice;

• Single-lane bridges on Township Road 164 in Monroe Township between Township Road 178 and C.R. 28; and T.R. 163 in Monroe in Monroe Township between C.R. 28 and T.R. 29 are closed because of damage;

• High water persists on County Road 32 in Harrison Township between C.R. 11 and State Route 47; and on County Road 18 in Union Township between State Route 508 and Township Road 30, and those roadways remain closed.