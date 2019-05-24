City demolition projects wrapping up

A $103,790 project to demolish eight condemned Bellefontaine residences was set to hit the last home today at 216 N. Park St. Deitering Landscaping Inc. of Leipsic landed the contract and has been working in the city this month to raze structures and clear off debris.

A trackhoe operator with Deitering Landscaping Inc. loads debris from a demolished condemned home on Cantwell Avenue into a container Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

A community development block grant obtained by Logan County paid for $85,800 of the project and the city is covering the remaining $17,990.

Asbestos surveys of the properties used up $5,790, leaving $98,000 for the demolitions.

Other properties leveled with the grant money were at:

• 1225 Carlisle St.;

• 505 Walker St.;

• 400 Garfield Ave.;

• 333 Garfield Ave.;

• 316 Walnut St.;

• 113 Cantwell Ave.; and

• 116 W. Auburn Ave.