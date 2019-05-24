Energy efficient multifamily development wins OHFA approval

With the support of Thomas & Marker Construction and through a competitive selection process, Columbus-based Spire Development has been awarded housing tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency to construct a new 52-unit multifamily development on a vacant 4.9-acre parcel on east Sandusky Avenue, across from Hyland Hills Plaza.

Construction on Campbell Landing is set to start in the Spring of 2020. (ARTIST RENDERING)

The project, known as Campbell Landing, aims to provide a new housing option for the growing workforce in the area.

“Providing new and diverse housing options is important to the economic stability of the region, as it helps attract and retain essential workers,” said Scott Harrold, executive vice president with Spire.

Harrold further commented that tax credits are used in a wide variety of housing types across Ohio and nationally.

In this instance, Campbell Landing is specifically designed to rent to working households who earn less than $50,000 a year.

According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the median household income in Bellefontaine is $43,240.

A market study was commissioned by the development team and it was determined that more than 1,500 income-eligible renter households exist in the primary market area.

Harrold cited the recent expansion of many subassembly plants, logistic companies and packaging plants in the area that are struggling to attract and retain skilled labor.

As a result, the project has already received support from several area employers.

The Leadership-in-Energy and Environmental Design certified project will contain a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and will feature a community center with on-site management, a fitness room, a playground and outdoor community space.

Construction is expected to start in spring of 2020 and should take approximately one year to complete.