HTM earns EPA certification

Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc. is no stranger to environmental firsts.

EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

In 2014, the facility in Russells Point became the first major automotive manufacturing plant in the United States to derive a substantial amount of its electricity directly from wind turbines located on its property. Now, just five years later, HTM is the first U.S. automotive transmission plant to earn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification.

Along with the energy benefit of getting more than 10 percent of its power from the two 1.7 megawatt turbines on its property, HTM increased its energy efficiency by implementing a robust utility scheduling and monitoring program.

This program allows for detailed tracking of energy use and enhanced scheduling of lighting, HVAC units, compressed air valves and chillers.

Through the commitment of its associates, HTM has been also able to reduce energy through strong nonproduction energy reduction procedures.

“At Honda Transmission, environmental stewardship is one of our core characteristics,” said Scott Henderson, HTM vice president. “Our management team, led by Ryan Eberhart, and our associates make energy efficiency a major focus of their daily activities. We take pride in all of our environmental programs, but being the first transmission facility in the U.S. to earn EPA ENERGY STAR certification is a great achievement for our associates.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!