Steeple replacement begins in Huntsville

The Huntsville United Methodist Church will be without its 43- foot tall steeple for the next few months.

The steeple on the Huntsville United Methodist Church was taken down Monday and will be replaced. (PHOTO | DENNIS SCHAUB)

Pastor Bryan Meadows said the church trustees recently determined the 32-year-old structure needed to come down and moved quickly to line up Link Construction LLC to remove it Monday.

Link’s craftsmen put up a temporary roof to keep out rain while plans are drawn up for a replacement and permits are acquired for a new steeple.

Piedmont Fiberglass Inc. of Taylorsville, N.C., produced the old 1,900-pound steeple and the trustees have contacted the firm to make a replica replacement.

Pastor Meadows said the typical life span is 20 years for a steeple.

The replacement will take as long as 12 weeks to build and will feature updated materials as well as lights from inside rather than shining on it from outside.

Costs for the project have yet to be determined, Meadows said.