Memorial Day Notes

Captain Dodds speaks at Bellefontaine service

Captain (Ret) Vic Dodds, USN, is the guest speaker at Bellefontaine Memorial Day services that begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, with a parade from Colton Avenue to the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Brief stops are at the Logan County Courthouse for laying of a wreath by the American Legion Auxiliary and at the Vietnam Memorial for laying of a wreath by Richard Woodruff and Bill Arnold.

The Rev. Mike Valentine is master of ceremony and the Rev. Gary Brown offers the invocation and benediction.

Captain Dodds is a 1967 graduate of The Ohio State University and flew combat in Vietnam and had deployments to the Persian Gulf, Granada, Lebanon, Bering Sea, Sea of Japan, Philippine Sea, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Tonkin, East China Sea and the North Sea. He was the first pilot of reach 3,000 hours in the EA-6B Prowler and has more than 6,000 hours in jet aircraft. He has earned two Legion of Merit awards, the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal for heroism in combat, Navy Commendation Medal with combat V, as well as other awards and commendations.

Dennis Fry of Huntsville, a veteran of the Vietnam War, is the grand marshal of the parade.

The Logan County Veterans’ Honor Guard fires and the Bellefontaine High School band performs.

West Mansfield Memorial Day services announced

Memorial Day festivities in the village of West Mansfield commence at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the clubhouse of the West Mansfield Conservation Club.

Agenda includes a salute to departed veterans from the Honor Guard, American Legion Post 603, and a prayer from Jack Knox, minister at the Millcreek Church of Christ. Judge Dan Bratka, Ret. U.S. Air Force, is the speaker.

From there, salutes to departed veterans will be conducted at each of the three village cemeteries to the south, east and north, respectively.

Rushsylvania hosts Memorial Day event

The Rushsylvania Memorial Day Celebration, sponsored by the Rushsylvania Lions Club, begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Rushsylvania Village Park.

Sgt. John Godwin with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department is the speaker, Lion Don Selhorst serves as master of ceremonies and the Benjamin Logan Middle School Band performs. An Honor Guard conducts a 21-gun salute.

DeGraff Legion plans ceremonies

The DeGraff American Legion presents a parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, moving from the legion, 221 W. Miami St. to Greenwood-Union Cemetery, where a POW-MIA ceremony is conducted.

The service then moves to the Quincy Fairview Cemetery for the same ceremony. The Riverside High School band performs.

A fish fry follows at noon at the DeGraff Legion for a donation.

Huntsville ceremony in Presbyterian Church

American Legion Charles Collins Post 381 leads Memorial Day ceremonies at noon Sunday, May 26, in the Huntsville Presbyterian Church, 6490 Fruit Street, Huntsville, where Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Nathan W. Lakin, a 1992 graduate of Indian Lake High School who served with the Air Force in Irqaui Freedom, is the speaker.

Others participating include Bryan Meadows, pastor of the Huntsville United Methodist church, vocalist Regan Ross, musician Kevin Harris and Robert A. Coffman Jr., post commander.

Zane Township parade planned

The 79th annual Zane Township Memorial Day parade in Middleburg begins at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. Line up begins at 10a.m. at the township building at the corner of county Roads 152 and 153, and proceeds to the cemetery for a ceremony. Prizes are awarded for the best costume, the best decorated bike, ATV, garden tractor or go-cart, and float. All Zane Township veterans are invited to ride on the veterans float in the parade.

Highland Memorial Cemetery service set

Highland Memorial Cemetery hosts a tribute service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the cemetery gazebo to honor the men and women of the Aermican armed forces who have given their lives in defense of our freedom. The Logan County Vterans Honor Guard participats and Pastor Bryan Meadows officiates.

Veterans service officer speaks in East Liberty

East Liberty Cemetery hosts servies at 10 a.m. in the East Liberty Cemetery. The Benjamin Logan Middle School band performs and Shelley Kneece, Logan County Veterans’ service officer, is the speaker. The annual Hometown Hero recognition is conducted by Tyler Hall. Dr. Jason Robson offers the invocation and benediction.

Wood-Rosebrook American Legion Post 745 conducts a gun salute.

• Zanesfield United Methodist Church luncheon — From 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, until gone, featuring pork and chicken sandwiches, chicken and noodles, pies, salads, drinks.