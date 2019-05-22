Beautician honored with Outstanding Senior Award

An 85-year-old East Liberty resident, who for more than 60 years has poured her energy into beautifying others as a hairdresser through a shop located at her home, was honored Tuesday during the annual Logan County Senior Day hosted by the Logan County Council on Aging.

Patricia Clay, right, seated next to her daughter, Jamie Miller, applauds Tuesday during a song performed by Main Street Jazz at the annual Logan County Senior Day. Mrs. Clay was named the 2019 Outstanding Senior of the Year during the event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Patricia Louise Clay received the 2019 Outstanding Logan County Senior of the Year Award during the event at the Bellefontaine First Church of God. She was beaming throughout the luncheon while sitting with her daughters, Jamie Miller and Lori Young; granddaughters, among whom included her nominator, Krista Blakely, and her great-grandson, 8-month-old James Blakely.

“I am so thankful and so blessed,” she said. “I’m so appreciative that I can be here with my family today and I’m so grateful and humbled to be recognized. I’m so thankful for the opportunities I’ve had in my life.”

