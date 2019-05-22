State champion ash tree receives cutting edge treatment

The largest ash tree in Ohio located at 308 Race St., DeGraff, received some needed medicine Tuesday in the form of trunk injections to help maintain its state champion status.

Arborists from Arborjet, Inc. and Liberatore Landscape Construction treat Ohio’s biggest ash tree Tuesday against the harmful effects of the emerald ash borer beetle. (PHOTO | JENNIFER BOWMAN)

Certified arborist Domenic Liberatore helped administer the environmentally sound treatment, known as Tree-age. The pesticide is considered a cutting edge treatment that injects the formulation directly into a tree’s vascular system, requiring nothing to be placed in the soil or into the air.

Arborjet Inc. oversaw the process, which is intended to vaccinate the tree on the property of Jennifer and Dan Bowman against the emerald ash borer beetle, which continues to ravage ash trees across North America.

The treatment is intended to go into the vascular system of the tree and kills the beetle infection, and provides prevention from it. The tree had begun to show signs of distress, but is expected to improve in the weeks ahead.

