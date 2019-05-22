Belle Center Poppy Queen continues tradition

Willard Stout American Legion Auxiliary Unit 266 of Belle Center began its poppy campaign with Poppy Queen Violeta Kavgazoff distributing the first poppy to her mother, Capt. Caitlin Kavgazoff of the U.S. Air Force.

Caitlin Kavgazoff, left, purchases the first poppy of the year from her daughter, Violeta, Belle Center Poppy Queen. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

The American Legion Auxiliary members and volunteers will distribute poppies for donations from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25. Individuals who would like a poppy or to volunteer are invited to stop by the Belle Center post office during those hours.

Violeta is a daughter of Jason and Caitlin Kavgazoff, both veterans of the armed forces who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, and she attends Sacred Heart Academy outside Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

The poppy queen also is a granddaughter of Lt. Col. retired Dan and Melissa Johnston Molnar of Kentucky.

