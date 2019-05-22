Unruly fan conduct policy accepted

Indian Lake school board members adopted Monday in a regular meeting a formal policy dictating a code of conduct for spectators at school sporting events.

The policy is intended to hold fans accountable for unruly behavior at sporting events.

For any spectator thrown out of a game at any school sporting event, a 10-day suspension is given. A one-year suspension applies the second time a fan is ejected from a contest. A third ejection will result in a five-year ban from Indian Lake sporting events.

Superintendent Rob Underwood said the policy doesn’t really change fan expectations, but puts in writing standards of behavior that have been in place for a long time. Nor have there been numerous instances of unruly fan behavior rising to the level of ejection, the superintendent said.

“Really we’ve only had one or two incidents since I’ve been here of fans getting thrown out of games,” Underwood said. “It’s not a big problem, but we felt like there should be a policy in place to hold fans accountable.”

Discussion of such a spectator code of conduct policy began during a February regular board meeting, as reported in the Examiner.

Implementation of the policy also comes partly in response to a memo submitted by the Ohio High School Athletic Association that cited poor fan conduct as among the reasons there is currently a shortage of certified officials for school sports.

