County still seeks reports on flood damage

Emergency management officials continue to collect data from residents hit by Friday’s flash flooding.

Logan County Highway Department employee John Spencer operates a trackhoe along Castle Hill on Ludlow Road today to repair berm damage from Friday’s flash flooding. Three motorists were observed ignoring “Road Closed” signs during a 15-minute period at the work site. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Logan County Emergency Management Agency Director Helen Norris said she believes there are residents in the Lakeview area and possibly elsewhere who have not contacted her agency to report flood damage.

Reports of damage to main living areas are used to determine whether or not the county can qualify for any outside government assistance.

Norris is sure the county won’t qualify for a federal disaster declaration.

However, the extensive bridge, culvert and road damage may open the way for state help with public works projects.

Financial help for private residents is uncertain, she said.

Her agency is already working to line up volunteer organizations which have expertise in flood clean up and crews could be here within days.

The county’s long-term recovery committee also is meeting to lay out plans for rehabilitation of residences and homes.

Norris also hopes to work with the Logan County Solid Waste Management District on a plan for disposing of water damaged furnishings.

Anyone with damage to their main living area should call the EMA at (937) 593-5743. Leave a name, phone number, address and damage estimate if the call goes to an answering machine.

