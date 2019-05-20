Graduates encouraged to keep learning, growing

True leaders are those who maintain an open mind to new experiences, and are willing to do jobs and accomplish tasks that others won’t, 2019 graduating Indian Lake High School seniors were told Sunday during commencement exercises at Indian Lake High School.

Indian Lake seniors file into the high school gymnasium Sunday for commencement exercises. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Similarly, true leaders are willing to be open and honest with others, but especially themselves, so that they may realize individual growth, commencement speaker Dave Yanchik told a full crowd inside the Indian Lake gymnasium.

Furthermore, that willingness to take initiative on the menial jobs that most people don’t want to do, often opens the doors to jobs and opportunities, “others were not capable of,” said Yanchik, a staff engineer at Honda Transmission Manufacturing, and former DP&L and Logan County Electric Cooperative associate.

He also impressed upon the graduates that “if it doesn’t kill you, it will make you stronger.

“Many of you have faced many challenges already,” Yanchik said, noting classroom and athletic obstacles.

“These challenges have shaped your lives and will continue to do so.

“My advice to you is to never give up. Wrestling with these problems is how we grow.”

