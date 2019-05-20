Market purchase

Illa, 12, and Cecilia Kerns, 8, of Kingscreek, left, purchase sweet treats from Diana Collins of East Liberty at Saturday morning’s Farmer’s Market at the corner of Chillicothe Avenue and Detroit Street in downtown Bellefontaine. In its third week this season, the market is open from 8:30 a..m. to noon Saturdays through October. Collins is in her 14th year at the market and operates Diana’s Delights featuring a variety of homemade baked goods. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)