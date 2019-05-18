The ‘stones’ of life shared with graduates

Riverside High School Class of 2019 valedictorian Spencer Hughes presented each of his classmates with a small remembrance of their milestone day Friday prior to their graduation ceremony — river stones that he collected — and he shared with them during his commencement address about three perspectives that can be gleaned from stones.

Riverside Class of 2019 members, from the left, Morgan Biddle, Wyatt Auflick and Harley Asbury move the tassles on their mortarboards Friday evening, signifying their new graduate status. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Also pictured in Saturday's Examiner: Riverside High School senior band members perform Friday evening during commencement.

Beginning with the perspective of David and Goliath, he detailed the Biblical story of the young boy named David who trusted in God to help him topple the formidable foe of Goliath with just some small stones. He urged his classmates to “be humble and believe in God’s plan. Be a David.”

Next, Spencer talked about skipping stones, and related that each of their accomplishments help them to skip across the pond of life.

“Use this skip today to bounce to the next step,” he said of their graduation.

He said while the final “stone” in our lives will be the headstone that we rest beneath, “we should think about the final impact that we’ll leave with our loved ones.”

The valedictorian also related to the crowd and his classmates, “I understand that every class claims to have the best class, but I think ours really is.”

