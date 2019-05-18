Graduates left their mark in school, now to make their mark in the world

The Benjamin Logan graduating class of 2019 left its imprint during four years of high school, and now it’s time for them to make their imprint in society, school administrators told seniors Friday during commencement exercises at the high school gymnasium.

Benjamin Logan graduates toss their mortarboards Friday following commencement exercises inside the high school gymnasium. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Also in Saturday's Examier: Class president Jagur Beaschler concludes Friday’s commencement exercises at Ben Logan.

High School Principal Mark Butler ran down a list of accomplishments of the senior class, and said the graduates epitomized what school district administrators have termed, “the portrait of a Benjamin Logan graduate.”

Now, with their K-12 accomplishments behind them, it’s time for them to pursue higher education, or military or professional careers. with the same passion and drive with which they approached their studies, administrators stressed.

Superintendent Dave Harmon encouraged the graduating class to make sound, responsible fiscal and civic decisions so that they make the most out of their chosen post-high school paths of choice.

Valedictorians Mei Carmer and Kathryn Meier impressed upon their peers the need to make the most of their talents, and the time they have to start families, careers and make a difference in the world.

Complete story and photos in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!