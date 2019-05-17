Overnight storms give way to morning floods

Overnight rainfall in excess of five inches in some areas closed roads and schools, flooded homes and stranded motorists, displacing residents and washing away bridges.

An aerial view of flooding this morning overlooking southeastern West Liberty in the area of Race and Linden streets following significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

Flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service followed strong overnight thunderstorms.

Loud, booming thunder clapped and lightning lit up Logan County skies for a couple hours between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and around 2 a.m. today.

High water and flooding left in the wake of those storms hampered the morning commute, and prompted closures of Indian Lake, West Liberty-Salem and Riverside local schools. Bellefontaine Wastewater Treatment Plant reported today a total of 3.79 inches of rainfall.

West Liberty first responders on the scene of a flooded residence at 217 Linden St. reported some five inches of rain fell in and around the village.

West Liberty first responders were dispatched about 7:50 a.m. to 217 Linden St., West Liberty, on a report of a flooded residence. American Red Cross is assisting the family. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

West Liberty Fire was dispatched to that residence about 7:50 a.m. today on a report of water flooding the residence.

Residents were pulling belongings from the home as West Liberty firefighters, crews from the Macochee Joint Ambulance District and officers of the West Liberty Police Department assisted and evaluated the scene.

The American Red Cross was reportedly assisting the family.

A number of village streets in West Liberty are closed today because of high water. The Mad River overtook its banks this morning, resulting in extensive flooding in that area and Lions Park and along the north edge of the village.

An Ohio Department of Transportation driver warns a motorist not to attempt crossing the intersection of state routes 245 and 287 and Ludlow Road this morning. Flooding along S.R. 245 led ODOT to close the roadway to traffic.

Numerous locations of high water were reported in and around DeGraff and Quincy, as well as around Indian Lake.

Bellefontaine Fire and EMS were also dispatched early today to two city residences on reports of water in the basement.

A driver attempting to make his way to work this morning on westbound State Route 274 near County Road 53 in Bloomfield Township became stranded amidst high water overtaking the roadway.

Traffic negotiates a vehicle stranded along west State Route 274 near County Road 53 this morning. A male driver became stranded because of high water in the roadway. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were assisting with traffic control in that area, eventually shutting down all of State Route 274 between State Route 235 and the county line.

There was a separate report of a stranded motorist in the 14000 block of State Route 708 that required assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both of those vehicles had to be pulled out and towed from the scene.

A motorist traverses high water today on Pleasant Township Road 43 outside DeGraff. Reports of high water and fallen trees prompted closure of Riverside Schools today. (PHOTO | STEPHANIE KNIGHT)

Water rages under the U.S. Route 68 bridge over the Mad River south of West Liberty this morning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

