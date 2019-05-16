BIS jury finds Hansel, Gretel not guilty

A jury of Bellefontaine Intermediate Schools students sympathized with fairy tale characters, Hansel and Gretel, and found the two defendants not guilty of aggravated battery during a recent mock trial “The State of Ohio vs. Hansel and Gretel Schmidt” conducted at their school.

Defense attorney Alex Sandoval, standing at the right, questions witness Jackie Horner, played by Conner Horvath, during a recent mock trial, “The State of Ohio vs. Hansel and Gretel Schmidt,” at Bellefontaine Intermediate School. Also pictured are Judge Katie Davis, along with bailiff Tristyn Wilson. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)

The trial was a culmination of work by the Bellefontaine Intermediate School fourth-grade gifted pull-out students and their studies of the court system throughout the school year, looking at citizenship through the eyes of a person’s rights and responsibilities, their instructor Katie Davis said. Board of Education President Joan Haushalter visited their classroom to describe how a courtroom is run and what a trial would look like.

“Students then read quite a few fairy tales where they had to determine if the characters had committed a crime, if there was enough evidence to charge him/her and for what they could be charged,” Davis said. “After they had some experience with identifying crimes and examining evidence, the students were presented with the case of the State of Ohio vs. Hansel and Gretel Schmidt.”

