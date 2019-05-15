Costs up for Troy Road project, while West Street improvements put on hold until utility work is complete

Some city projects are moving ahead while others are costing more than expected or will be delayed until next year.

City Engineer Tim Notestine told Bellefontaine City Council members at Tuesday’s meeting his office is preparing bid documents for a $500,000 paving program this year.

It will give the city a chance to do more than typical years, he said, but he still wishes he had more funds to use.

Service-Safety Director David Henry told the Finance Committee plans for the city’s share of increased gas tax revenues have yet to be finalized, but the administration is leaning toward committing the new revenues toward annual paving programs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation estimates Bellefontaine will receive around $290,000 a year.

