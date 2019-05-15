Beekeeping at BES

Bellefontaine Fire and EMS firefighter Ben Kennedy traded his firefighter gear for a beekeeping suit Tuesday to share with Bellefontaine Elementary School kindergartners about his passion for honeybees. During his school visit, he showed the pupils the different parts of his bee gear. Kennedy displayed enlarged photos of a beehive for the pupils to see up close all of the intricate details of the structure and explained the different stages of the honeycomb hives. The beekeeper also shared how he harvests honey from the hives. Concluding the visit, students had the chance to sample honey on a biscuit. “The students had a blast learning all about bees and understanding how important they are to our world,” kindergarten teacher Lauren Burkhardt said. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)