Water sprays from a fire hose into Hoffman Municipal Pool this morning as the Bellefontaine Parks Department fills the 475,000-gallon pool for the 2019 season. The pool should be nearly full by the end of the day. Some discoloration of tap water may occur but should clear by running cold water. The pool will open May 25. Season passes are available online at www.bellefontaineparks.com. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)