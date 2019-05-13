Police memorial returns to courthouse steps

The 49th annual Logan County Police Memorial made its return Saturday to its traditional venue at the Logan County Courthouse steps, with sunny skies overlooking the many community members who came to offer their honor and respects in remembrance of law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price in sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Allen Huffman marches with the Logan County Police Memorial color guard Saturday morning. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

The ceremony hosted by the Hi Point Lodge Fraternal Order of Police No. 60 during the past six years had been moved indoors to the Holland Theatre while the Logan County Courthouse underwent renovations following the June 29, 2012, windstorm that heavily damaged the historic facility.

With the courthouse structure now fully restored and open in November, the ceremony could return to its former stage.

In her remarks to the law enforcement officers and others in attendance, keynote speaker Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, the 154th Ohio Supreme Court Justice and ninth female justice to serve, honored the “brave men and women who serve on the front lines of our communities.

“Our world today presents ever-changing threats. Unlike any other profession, officers must make splitsecond decisions when life hangs in the balance. It is service that requires sacrifice of you and your families.”

Justice Kennedy began her career in the justice system as a police officer at the Hamilton Police Department. She was assigned to a rotating shift, singleofficer road patrol unit working to protect and serve the citizens of the city of Hamilton. During her time as an officer, Justice Kennedy also worked undercover operations, implemented crime prevention programs, and later, as a civil assistant, assisted in drafting police policy and procedure for the accreditation program, according to www.supremecourt.ohio.gov .

