Youth Leadership students honor adult mentors

The Logan County Youth Leadership members honored four adult mentors with Outstanding Leader Awards during a ceremony Friday at the Bellefontaine First Church of God, 1000 E. Brown Ave.

Benjamin Logan Schools guidance counselor Matt Smith, second from the right, speaks Friday at the Logan County Youth Leadership ceremony about graduating senior Olivia Roose, right, while Karen Sorreles and Andy Phelps look on. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The Outstanding Leaders for 2019 were: Wes Easton, selected by Bellefontaine High School; Brad Jones, selected by Benjamin Logan High School; Drew Shick, selected by Indian Lake High School; and Larry Booghier, selected by Riverside High School.

The following criterion was used to make their students’ Outstanding Leader selections: has made a noticeable impact in the lives of kids; possesses outstanding leadership skills; is committed to leading in a positive direction; and models leadership ethics and morals.

