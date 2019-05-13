Ohio Disabilities Council accepting applications for new members

The Ohio Development Disabilities Council is recruiting new membership for the following categories: individuals with a developmental disability; parent or guardian of a child with a developmental disability; and a representative from a private non-profit organization serving persons with developmental disabilities, with applications due May 31.

The Ohio DD Council consists of at least 30 members appointed by the governor.

Members are people with developmental disabilities, parents and guardians of people with developmental disabilities, representatives from concerned state agencies, and nonprofit organizations and local agencies providing services to people with developmental disabilities.

Serving as a member of the Ohio DD Council not only helps the council to achieve its goals, but also helps council members learn how to be stronger advocates and to stay informed about issues that affect people with developmental disabilities.

To apply, visit the “New Member Application” page on the Ohio DD Council website, https://ddc.ohio.gov/.