Community caring at work

Hundreds of volunteers from area businesses teamed up Friday to complete dozens of community service projects in all corners of Logan County for the benefit of local non-profit and civic organizations.

Volunteer teams from Logan County Electric Cooperative install a new archery range Friday behind the recycling center near the Moundwood boat ramps. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Concession stands were painted at village ball diamonds.

Clean up and refurbishing was done at the Indian Lake State Parks where an archery range also was installed.

Assistance was also given to the Holland Theatre renovation project.

All work was performed in conjunction with the fourth annual Community Care Day, a program spearheaded by the Logan County United Way.

First responders weren’t just answering the call to emergencies in progress, but were also dispatched to work on picnic tables at the Logan County Fairgrounds and prep the Hoffman Pool for this summer season, as was the case with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and Mary Rutan Hospital management team.

