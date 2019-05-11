Quest recognizes outstanding educators

Quest Federal Credit Union took on a new assignment this year and hosted its first Teacher of the Year award Friday at Huntsville United Methodist Church.

Recognized by Quest Federal Credit Union with Teacher of the Year awards were, from the left, Ryan Gilbert, Tara Gastineau, Spencer Reames, Doug Reprogle and Christina Mann. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Originated several decades ago by the Bellefontaine Rotary Club, members had determined the 2018’s recognition was the club’s last after recognizing numerous teachers since its inception.

Selected from on-line nominations and given an award following lunch were Tara Gastineau, Bellefontaine High School family and consumer science, who has taught for 10 years; Benjamin Logan High School 51-year science teacher Spencer Reames; Rayn Gilbert, 11-year Ohio Hi-Point Career Center senior English teacher; Doug Reprogle, a 31-year Indian Lake High School social studies teacher; and Christina Mann, a second-grade teacer at Riverside Local Schools who has taught 16 years.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!