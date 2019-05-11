Pupils send cheer to mothers of littlest patients

Bellefontaine Elementary students in the school’s Leadership Club recently joined together for a special project to spread cheer to mothers who will be spending Mother’s Day Sunday caring for their little ones in neonatal intensive care units.

Bellefontaine Elementary School students Fenix Walker and Evan Eaton color Mother’s Day cards for mothers of patients in the neonatal intensive care units of Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the OSU Wexner Medical Center. (PHOTO | ALICIA DINOVO)

The kindergarten through second-graders created a total of 104 Mother’s Day cards that were addressed to mothers of NICU patients at both Nationwide Children’s Hospital and OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

First-grade teacher Alicia Dinovo said the idea for the encouragement effort came from her personal experience five years ago after her daughter was born. She shared with the students about the importance of uplifting mothers and other family members who are going through the challenges of having an infant child in the hospital.

“My daughter was in the NICU at both hospitals for 51 days, five years ago, so the NICU holds a special place in my heart,” she said.

“We talked about what the NICU is and how it is probably hard for mommies when their baby is in the NICU, and not home with them on the special day, so we are hoping these will brighten their day. We want them to know we are thinking of them.”

