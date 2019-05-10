Russells Point readies for road repair

An ambitious road improvement program commences this summer work season in the village of Russells Point, as a majority of local streets are scheduled to receive some form of maintenance in conjunction with one of the largest road work initiatives there in recent memory.

An expansive street maintenance program in Russells Point is scheduled for this summer, which includes re-paving this stretch of Fairview Avenue near Elliot Road. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Both geographically, and in terms of cost of the work, the 2019 road maintenance program will be the largest street improvement project in many years, Mayor Robin Reames said.

Between funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, and the village’s sales tax allotment, nearly $200,000 will be utilized to resurface, crack-seal or apply pavement rejuvenator to nearly 80 percent of the streets in the village.

More than seven of the 9.1 miles of combined streets in Russells Point will see some form of maintenance this summer, the mayor said.

“We’re trying to get into a situation where we can have a regular maintenance program, rather than always looking at it from a standpoint of worst is first,” she said.

Paving projects scheduled to be performed with OPWC funding include, but are not limited to:

• Stretches of Fairview Avenue between Grand Avenue and Elliot Road;

• Lincoln Boulevard between U.S. Route 33 and the south corporation limits;

• High Avenue between Aiken and Cline streets, and between Cline and Kress streets;

• Elliott Road between Buckeye Avenue and State Route 708; and

• Entire stretches of First Street, Brads Way and Jackson Boulevard.

