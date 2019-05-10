READING, ’RITING, ’RITHMETIC — AND ROBOTICS

AGC Automotive North America, 1465 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, hosted more than 180 Bellefontaine Middle School eighthgraders Thursday and today in the third annual hands-on interactive tour of the facility where they learned about the processes involved in tempering and laminating glass for the automotive industry and toured the added value operations. Greg Hausler, maintenance specialist, right, shows Mason DeLong robotic controls in the AVO area for glass that will be installed in a new Corvette line. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)