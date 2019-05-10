Getting primed

Some 300 volunteers from 41 workplaces, civic organizations and churches involved in today’s fourth annual Community Care Day event, spearheaded by Logan County United Way, convened for breakfast at the Bellefontaine Municipal Airport before dispersing to 37 service project sites throughout Logan County. The pre-coordinated tasks represent varying skill levels and interests at non-profit agencies and parks. The UW estimates the labor involved in the day’s projects amounts to more than $31,000 if payment were involved. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)