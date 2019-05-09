Sewage program expanding its reach

Logan County Health District officials provided updates about the agency’s new Sewage Operation and Maintenance Program during the Wednesday afternoon board of health meeting, detailing the county-wide initiative that so far has reached residences in Lake and Zane townships, and next will be moving to Perry Township.

The program that is mandated by the Ohio Department of Health requires each property owner with a private sewage system in Logan County producing less than 1,000 gallons of wastewater per day to obtain a valid and renewable permit and comply with mandatory assessments and inspections. Regulation 26 detailing this new program was approved by the health board at the conclusion of 2018.

Environmental Health Director Tim Smith explained with the start of the new initiative, “The state is wanting to make sure that people are maintaining sewage systems the way they should be, and to protect the waters of the state.”

