Postal food drive is Saturday

The 27th annual nationwide food drive conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers is observed Saturday, May 11. It is the largest one-day food drive in the country and is conducted in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

Food collected in Logan County is donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties.

Patrons are asked to place non-perishable food products in a bag and leave them where mail is delivered to their residences.

The initiative results in many thousands of pounds of food donated to the food bank.

On the food bank’s wish list this year are boxed pasta products, canned fruits and canned meats.

“These are the items most frequently requested form our member agencies and clients,” said Tyra Jackson, Second Harvest executive director.

“It’s through efforts like the Stamp Out Hunger campaign that we are reminded of just how generous our neighbors are,” she continued.

Volunteers are needed for the warehouse in Springfield for the food drive. Contact (937) 325-8715 extension 101 to assist.