Children’s services, mental health levies supported in Logan County

Rejection from Champaign County sinks MHDAS request

Logan County voters supported funding requests from both the children’s services agency, as well as the mental health drug and alcohol services board, but that local support was only enough to put one of those levy requests on the books.

The Logan County Children’s Services’ five-year, 2.15 mill replacement levy with a 1-mill increase passed, 2,247-1,584, according to unofficial results from the Logan County Board of Elections.

“We are so grateful to the community and want to thank them for standing up for abused and neglected children,” children’s services executive director Melanie Engle said.

The children’s services agency had cited the widespread drug epidemic as a primary reason the levy was needed.

“The passage of this levy will help us continue to fight this drug epidemic,” Engle said.

In all, the children’s services levy will generate $2.7 million annually for current operating expenses, as well as the safe care and placement of abused and neglected children.

It will cost a $100,000 property owner a total of $75 per year.

A .3 mill, two-year levy supporting the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties received strong support in Logan County, but that support was not enough to overcome a sound rejection from Champaign County voters as the levy failed overall, 4,468-4,271, according to combined unofficial results.

The mental health levy passed 2,186-1,639 in Logan County.

“I need to thank my board, those who served on the levy committee and our awesome staff for all their hard work and passion to really make a difference,” said Tammy Nicholl, MHDAS director. “It was definitely not lost for a lack of effort.”

The funds would have raised $644,000 per year combined to provide mental health support staff to each of the nine Logan and Champaign county public schools.

“I am sad that we will not be able to help the students in the meaningful way we had hoped,” Nicholl said. “All our schools really need the resources.”

The board will have to decide whether or not to try again to pass the levy in November. Still, MHDAS staff had hoped to begin the school programming in time for the 2019-20 school year, which will not happen after the levy was voted down Tuesday.

The mental health, drug and alcohol services board may also consider scaling back its proposed continuum of care team.

“We will see what resources schools have, too,” Nicholl said.